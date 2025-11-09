Savant Capital LLC Has $6.87 Million Holdings in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,489,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,994,848,000 after purchasing an additional 289,655 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 28,080.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,743,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $850,948,000 after buying an additional 3,730,273 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,264,993 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $795,940,000 after buying an additional 43,989 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 7.1% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,687 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $495,041,000 after buying an additional 135,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,594,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,496,000 after acquiring an additional 9,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.08.

FedEx Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $262.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.55 and its 200-day moving average is $229.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. FedEx Corporation has a 52 week low of $194.29 and a 52 week high of $308.53. The company has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.