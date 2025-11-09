Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 873,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,093,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE opened at $33.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.05. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $34.54.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

