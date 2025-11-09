Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 67.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.7% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 455,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,533,000 after buying an additional 54,576 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 157,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,545,054.40. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $1,116,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 591,203 shares in the company, valued at $66,013,726.98. This represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,336,040. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of GILD stock opened at $118.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $124.61. The firm has a market cap of $147.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.99%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

