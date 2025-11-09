Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. $ITUB Shares Acquired by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,125 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Itau Unibanco by 738.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 77,734,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,542,000 after buying an additional 68,465,514 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the first quarter valued at about $227,646,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 51.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 29,278,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,860,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002,310 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 963.5% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 8,641,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,527,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 241.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,221,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811,939 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Itau Unibanco stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $81.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITUB shares. Zacks Research downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Itau Unibanco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.18.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

