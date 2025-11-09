Metis Global Partners LLC Has $5.69 Million Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,008 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.9% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.2% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 56,830 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 11.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 144,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,360,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYK. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild Redb raised Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price objective on Stryker in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $408.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.37.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total value of $97,566,397.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,702,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,600,714.24. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 520,500 shares of company stock worth $184,803,065. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYK opened at $355.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.22. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $329.16 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The stock has a market cap of $136.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

