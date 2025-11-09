Equity Residential $EQR Stock Holdings Boosted by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 83,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 23,997 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 11.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 845,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,544,000 after purchasing an additional 83,788 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 9.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 422,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,498,000 after purchasing an additional 36,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.45.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of EQR opened at $59.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Equity Residential has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $78.32.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $782.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 91.42%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.