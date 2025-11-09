Simmons Bank Buys 232 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,703,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,566,000 after acquiring an additional 39,466 shares during the period. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd raised its stake in Broadcom by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 100,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 64,038 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 329,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $88,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 54,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $349.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $386.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $344.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,412,152.04. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

