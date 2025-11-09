Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 413.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,127 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $618,248,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 518.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,383,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $329,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,275 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in T-Mobile US by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,837,399,000 after purchasing an additional 864,030 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 25.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,172,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,112,886,000 after purchasing an additional 844,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 34.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,176,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $851,066,000 after buying an additional 813,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total value of $17,520,760.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 636,271,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,621,487,399.88. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,113,221 shares of company stock worth $506,386,034 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $207.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.41 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49. The firm has a market cap of $231.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $271.50 to $278.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.