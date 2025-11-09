Metis Global Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $369,191,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,906,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,854,644,000 after buying an additional 2,049,163 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,616,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $922,467,000 after buying an additional 2,038,641 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,800,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $590,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,174 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,253,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $28,389,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 219,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,499,029.83. The trade was a 36.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $18,270,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 154,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,345,047.45. This represents a 34.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 397,256 shares of company stock worth $82,321,039 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Micron Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $237.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $267.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.33 and its 200 day moving average is $133.88. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $246.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.86. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.06%.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.