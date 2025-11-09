Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Acquires 538 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.0% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,135,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $312,923,000 after purchasing an additional 27,793 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 19,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 184.5% during the second quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.2% during the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $349.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $344.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $386.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $450.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $415.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.15, for a total transaction of $280,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,027.30. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,412,152.04. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile



Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

