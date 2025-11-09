Workday, Inc. $WDAY Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. Guggenheim raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $304.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.86.

Workday Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $225.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.33 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.87, for a total value of $547,218.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 90,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,246,461.99. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total transaction of $457,608.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,351 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,394.96. This trade represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 264,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,475,760 in the last quarter. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.