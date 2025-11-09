Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.4% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 37.2% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.68.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average of $64.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Company Profile



Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

