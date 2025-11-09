Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Increases Holdings in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 387.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Carrier Global Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average is $66.91.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.05%.The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 20.13%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

