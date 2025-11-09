Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $504,000 Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $228.48 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.08. The firm has a market cap of $112.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 101.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total transaction of $719,406.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 142,571 shares in the company, valued at $32,821,269.91. This represents a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total transaction of $242,740.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,343.32. This trade represents a 16.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 62,240 shares of company stock valued at $15,301,891 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Zacks Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.89.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

