Stokes Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 372 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Aviso Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $592.78 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $458.82 and a 52-week high of $624.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $596.05 and a 200-day moving average of $575.11.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.