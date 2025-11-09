Metis Global Partners LLC Has $3.18 Million Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 92,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. IFC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.9% in the first quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 15.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 4.2% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $87.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.84 and a 52 week high of $97.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.61 and a 200-day moving average of $88.21.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 19.90%.The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.57%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $179,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 84,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,779.60. This represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price target on Nasdaq and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

