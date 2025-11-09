Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $207,000 Stock Position in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 32.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,543,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $342,335,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,028,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,303,186,000 after purchasing an additional 893,428 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 24.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,581,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,482,000 after purchasing an additional 706,181 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,473,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,737,000 after buying an additional 613,124 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $154.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 2.6%

NYSE APO opened at $132.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.95 and a 200-day moving average of $136.31. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.58 and a 1-year high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 13.25%.The company’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total value of $2,249,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 332,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,234,418.89. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $122,637,450.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,526,000 shares in the company, valued at $606,619,780. This represents a 16.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

