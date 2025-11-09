Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,461 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.8% of Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,220,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $79,900,968,000 after buying an additional 2,085,534 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985,046 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $6,649,117,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 35,243,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,900,814,000 after purchasing an additional 842,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,852,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,668,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,948 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $349.43 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $386.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.83. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. UBS Group set a $415.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.52.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

