Huntington National Bank Has $73,000 Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 12,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $1,507,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 733,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,285,726.65. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $1,514,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 24,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,207.26. The trade was a 45.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 108,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,779,595 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HALO. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partners upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Leerink Partnrs raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $68.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.86. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $79.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 150.85% and a net margin of 47.28%.The business had revenue of $354.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

