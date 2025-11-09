Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MB Levis & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 344.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.0%

HDV stock opened at $119.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.47 and a 200-day moving average of $119.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.64. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $106.00 and a 12 month high of $124.03.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

