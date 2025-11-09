Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Shares Up 14.7% – Here’s Why

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 14.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.98 and last traded at GBX 9.98. 135,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 689,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.70.

Litigation Capital Management Stock Up 14.7%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 17.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.77. The company has a market capitalization of £10.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.31.

About Litigation Capital Management

Litigation Capital Management (“LCM”) is an alternative asset manager specialising in litigation financing solutions internationally. Through our two business models, direct balance sheet and third party fund management, we create value through our three primary investment strategies – single-cases; case portfolios; and acquisition of insolvency claims.

