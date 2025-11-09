Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,489 Shares of PTC Inc. $PTC

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $8,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 33.3% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 33,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 7.7% during the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of PTC by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTC. Barclays set a $233.00 price objective on PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $255.00 price target on PTC in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $120.00 price objective on shares of PTC and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.92.

Shares of PTC opened at $176.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.38 and a 1-year high of $219.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $893.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.05 million. PTC had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 20.74%.PTC’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. PTC has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.820 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.490-8.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

