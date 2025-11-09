RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. $RIV Stock Position Increased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 588,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,371 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,956 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 426,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 19,743 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1277 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

