Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 30,547 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June $BJUN

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,547 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $17,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.8%

BJUN opened at $45.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.00. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $44.46.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

