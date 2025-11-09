Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.91. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.60.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.