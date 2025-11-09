Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 34,613 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May $BMAY

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,613 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $17,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 83.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $209,000. FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

BATS:BMAY opened at $43.94 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $42.80. The company has a market cap of $161.70 million, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.42.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

