Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $551,000 in Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. $BWIN

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Baldwin Insurance Group by 62.1% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,232,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,462,000 after buying an additional 1,238,650 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,647,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,307,000 after acquiring an additional 642,104 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 794.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 556,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,882,000 after acquiring an additional 494,508 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 561.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 451,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,171,000 after acquiring an additional 383,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Baldwin Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWIN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Baldwin Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Baldwin Insurance Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of Baldwin Insurance Group stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.68.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.The company had revenue of $365.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baldwin Insurance Group

(Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.