Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $17.45 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January $BJAN

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 347,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,518 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $17,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 11.8%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $51.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.73. The company has a market cap of $329.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

