Analyzing Energie (OTCMKTS:ELED) & A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) and Energie (OTCMKTS:ELED – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares A. O. Smith and Energie’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A. O. Smith 13.85% 29.34% 16.86% Energie N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares A. O. Smith and Energie”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A. O. Smith $3.83 billion 2.42 $533.60 million $3.71 17.84 Energie N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

A. O. Smith has higher revenue and earnings than Energie.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.1% of A. O. Smith shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of A. O. Smith shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.1% of Energie shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for A. O. Smith and Energie, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A. O. Smith 0 5 2 0 2.29 Energie 0 0 0 0 0.00

A. O. Smith presently has a consensus target price of $77.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.36%. Given A. O. Smith’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe A. O. Smith is more favorable than Energie.

Summary

A. O. Smith beats Energie on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices. It also provides commercial water treatment and filtration product; expansion tanks, commercial solar water heating systems, swimming pool and spa heaters, and related products and parts; and electric wall-hung, gas tankless, combi-boiler, and heat pump and solar water heaters. The company offers its products under the A. O. Smith, State, Lochinvar, Hague, Water-Right, Master Water, Atlantic Filter, and Water Tec brands. It distributes its products through independent wholesale plumbing distributors, as well as to retail channels consisting of hardware and home center chains, and manufacturer representative firms; and offers Aquasana branded products directly to consumers through e-commerce channels. A. O. Smith Corporation was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Energie

ExeLED Holdings Inc. designs, develops, enhances, and markets commercial grade illumination products that use LED's as their light source in the continental United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company offers LED hanging and recessed ceiling fixtures, recessed wall fixtures, and wall sconces. Its products are installed in various settings, including commercial office space, financial trading floors, health care facilities, museums, schools, restaurants, retail stores, and other public locations. ExeLED Holdings Inc. sells its products through third-party sales agencies. The company was formerly known as Energie Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ExeLED Holdings Inc. in November 2015. ExeLED Holdings Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Arvada, Colorado.

