KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $782,000 Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,923 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 63.4% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 2,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of TGT opened at $91.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. Target Corporation has a 52 week low of $85.36 and a 52 week high of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Target from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Target from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

