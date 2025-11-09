Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,510 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $17,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in Fiserv by 218.5% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 178.9% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, Director Lance M. Fritz acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.18 per share, with a total value of $651,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,086 shares in the company, valued at $852,945.48. The trade was a 324.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.95 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 17.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. B. Riley downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.28.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

