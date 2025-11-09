Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. $EDD Stock Holdings Raised by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,767,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,258 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $9,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 22.7% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 156,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 28,908 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 228,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 138,283 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investor Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 623,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 38,973 shares in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Down 0.3%

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $5.69.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Announces Dividend

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.0%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

