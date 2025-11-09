ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 8,233 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 4,639 shares.The stock last traded at $3.8850 and had previously closed at $3.78.
ANA Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.47.
ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. ANA had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 6.58%.The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion.
ANA Company Profile
ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc.
