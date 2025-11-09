SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,022 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $12,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 43,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

GLDM opened at $79.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.78 and a 200-day moving average of $69.82. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $50.67 and a 1-year high of $86.75.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

