Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $16,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after buying an additional 17,544 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 954,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,835,000 after acquiring an additional 142,724 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2%

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $56.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.99 and a twelve month high of $59.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.07.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

