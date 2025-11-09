Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,558 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,251,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,159,000 after purchasing an additional 71,169 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,026,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,754,000 after purchasing an additional 311,875 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,198,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,753,000 after buying an additional 63,935 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,131,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,365,000 after buying an additional 111,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 971,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,232,000 after buying an additional 51,570 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average of $50.62. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $50.77.

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

