KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $568,000 Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 10,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QTR Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,674.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 39,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,307.73. This represents a 10.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 246,212,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,391,672,683.88. This represents a 0.41% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,004,287 shares of company stock worth $26,072,463 and sold 42,459 shares worth $1,155,114. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.42. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.61%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

