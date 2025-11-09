GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Shares Sold by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 29.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 295.3% in the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GEHC stock opened at $73.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.12 and its 200 day moving average is $73.50. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $57.65 and a one year high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GEHC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.10.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

