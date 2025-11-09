Stokes Family Office LLC Purchases 21,129 Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. $AVAL

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Free Report) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,129 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,129 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVAL. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 93,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 59,006 shares during the period. Dauntless Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 37.4% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.83. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $4.37.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

