Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Acquires 1,600 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 80.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 37.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 876 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,189 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.3% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 53.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,361 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $41,216,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $119,719,200 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $65.13 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.18 and a 1-year high of $65.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 73.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LVS. Macquarie increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LVS

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.