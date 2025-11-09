Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in TopBuild Corp. $BLD

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLD. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at $116,738,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the second quarter valued at $109,447,000. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at $75,604,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter valued at about $41,377,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 25.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,908,000 after buying an additional 93,011 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $370.00 price target on TopBuild and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.83.

In other TopBuild news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.47, for a total value of $590,584.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,384.01. This trade represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

BLD opened at $422.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $419.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.64. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $266.26 and a fifty-two week high of $461.49.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 10.84%.The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. TopBuild has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

