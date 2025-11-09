Savant Capital LLC Has $4.50 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,369 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its position in Corning by 165.9% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corning by 90.1% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Corning by 66.7% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Corning by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 17,721 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $1,367,706.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 88,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,563.96. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stefan Becker sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $1,104,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,872.72. The trade was a 70.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 173,856 shares of company stock worth $15,456,476 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $85.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.68 and a 200-day moving average of $63.57. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $92.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho set a $97.00 price objective on Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on shares of Corning and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corning from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLW

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.