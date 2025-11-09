Texas Yale Capital Corp. Invests $278,000 in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 152 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,463,202,000 after purchasing an additional 58,740 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 823,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,518,803,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 386,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,985,000 after acquiring an additional 17,498 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 29.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 316,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,193,000 after acquiring an additional 72,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 239,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,631.34, for a total transaction of $8,062,082.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,485,307.38. This trade represents a 10.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $28,094,085 over the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FICO. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,590.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,118.50.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO opened at $1,739.98 on Friday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a one year low of $1,300.00 and a one year high of $2,402.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,607.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,668.68.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $515.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.38 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.54 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

