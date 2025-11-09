Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Makes New $349,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF $EWS

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 270.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. 52.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Trading Up 0.1%

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $873.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.69. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average is $27.01.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

