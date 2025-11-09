Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 566 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV opened at $100.46 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.55.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.