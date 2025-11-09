Golden State Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 839.4% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 2.2%

ORLY opened at $97.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The firm has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.41 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $9,073,251.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,674.70. This trade represents a 89.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $289,375.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,375. The trade was a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 92,205 shares of company stock valued at $9,423,501 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

