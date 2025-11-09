Corpay, Inc. $CPAY Shares Bought by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corpay were worth $7,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Corpay by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corpay by 0.7% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Corpay by 56.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Corpay by 0.3% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Corpay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPAY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corpay from $336.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corpay in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Williams Trading set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Corpay from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.71.

Corpay Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of CPAY stock opened at $276.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.54. Corpay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.84 and a twelve month high of $400.81.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Corpay had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. Corpay has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corpay

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.