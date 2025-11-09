Flossbach Von Storch SE Grows Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,785,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,610 shares during the quarter. AMETEK makes up about 2.8% of Flossbach Von Storch SE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Flossbach Von Storch SE’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $685,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in AMETEK by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.3% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $212.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AMETEK from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AMETEK from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $196.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.02 and a 12-month high of $204.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%.The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.56%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $5,259,314.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 40,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,047,211.30. The trade was a 39.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

