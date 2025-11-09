Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HROW. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Harrow in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Harrow in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Harrow from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Harrow in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Harrow from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th.

NASDAQ:HROW opened at $33.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average is $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.72 and a beta of 0.19. Harrow has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $54.19.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.12 million during the quarter. Harrow had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. Harrow has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harrow will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advocate Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Harrow by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 55,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Harrow by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in shares of Harrow by 21.4% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

