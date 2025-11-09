Flossbach Von Storch SE Reduces Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Flossbach Von Storch SE trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,639 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $129,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $785.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $765.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners set a $785.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $775.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $730.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 1,200 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.53, for a total value of $787,836.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $11,034,299.71. This trade represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.33, for a total transaction of $1,415,710.71. Following the sale, the director directly owned 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,600.46. This represents a 89.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,467,430 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of IDXX opened at $708.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.99, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.62. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.14 and a 12 month high of $735.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $645.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $579.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.26. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.